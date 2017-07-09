Chelsea have completed the signing of Antonio Rudiger from Roma for a reported £34 million.The centre-back had been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge last year and the Blues reignited their interest this summer, agreeing a fee with the Serie A side last week.Rudiger spent two seasons at Roma after joining from Stuttgart, and made 26 Serie A appearances in 2016-17 as they finished second to Juventus, and he has now signed a five-year deal at the Blues.He had been contracted to Roma until 2020, but has opted for a switch to the Premier League, becoming the Blues's second summer signing following the arrival of goalkeeper Willy Caballero."It’s a great feeling because not every player has the opportunity to join a huge club like this," he told the club's official website."I am looking forward to meeting up with my new team-mates and I’m very proud to officially become a Chelsea player."The 24-year-old adds to Antonio Conte's defensive options after the departure of John Terry, now with Aston Villa, and Nathan Ake, sold to Bournemouth for £20m.Part of Germany's Confederations Cup winning team, Rudiger has made 17 appearances for the national team.