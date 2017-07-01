Chelsea have agreed a fee with Roma worth a potential €38m (£33.3m) for Antonio Rüdiger.The Germany defender is now expected to fly to London next week to undergo a medical and complete the transfer.Roma had been holding out for €45m for Rudiger, who they signed permanently from Stuttgart last summer.The Serie A club has now accepted a package that will see the Premier League champions pay an initial €33m (£29m) with an extra €5m (£4.3m) in bonus payments.Rudiger, who will face Chile in the final of this year’s Confederation Cup in Russia, is expected to earn around €4m (£3.5m) a season.