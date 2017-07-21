Former Special Assistant to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan on New Media,Reno Omokri, says charges accrued by the presidential jet parked in London airport can pay 2,000 Nigerian workers.

Omokri, who made the claim on his Facebook page also described as a joke, the statement credited to the presidency that retention of the presidential jet in London airport is for prestige.

The former Presidential aide wondered if British Prime Minister, Theresa May, who has no official jet lacks prestige.

According to Omokri, “As at today, the amount of charges our Presidential jet has accrued at London Stansted Airport could have paid 2,000 Nigerian workers going by the lowest parking rate charged by Stabsted.

“Why is the jet even there? This joke of a Presidency in their statement justified parking the Presidential jet at London’s Stansted by saying it was for ‘prestige’ reasons.

“British Prime Minister, Theresa May has no official jet. Maybe she has no ‘prestige’ even though Britain manufactures jets and Nigeria does not!”

The retention of the Presidential jet that conveyed Buhari to London on his second medical trip has been a source of controversy, as some Nigerians wondered why the jet has not returned to the country.

In an attempt to douse the controversy, Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu recently said the Presidential jet was retained in London due to “protocol, national security, diplomacy and prestige.”