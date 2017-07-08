Manchester United goalkeeper, David De Gea has joined other goalkeepers in the world to show support for Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nigeria’s Carl Ikeme.The Spain keeper sent a message of care via his Twitter handle to the Nigeria international who was diagnosed with acute leukemia on Thursday.Ikeme, who is to begin chemotherapy returned ”abnormal blood tests’’ during pre-season testing and further diagnosis confirmed he had acute leukemia.De Gea, Petr Czech, Iker Casillas, and other notable goalkeepers also showed support to the player.De Gea wrote, ”#KeepStrong Carl Ikeme, all goalkeepers and the football family are with you!,’’ he tweeted.”“All the best @Carl_Ikeme,” said Petr Czech.Casillas wrote, “Mucha mucha fuerza@Carl_Ikeme !! Te mando un gran abrazo!!”