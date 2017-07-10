National President of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, has described allegations of financial impropriety against his leadership as a blatant lie concocted by agents of Satan, who are opposed to ongoing overhaul of CAN.National President, Patriotic Christian Youth of Nigeria, PSYN, an affiliate body of CAN, Evangelist Simon Timothy Nasso, had in Lafia, Nasarawa State, accused the CAN president of diverting over N40 million meant to take care of the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, to buy official cars.However, reacting to an inquiry on the allegation, Rev. Ayokunle, in a WhatSApp message sent through his aide, said the allegation was a blatant lie. He said: “You should know that somebody of my spiritual status cannot misappropriate money because I came to CAN from a denomination with bigger administrative set up and with more funds to manage for different mission works.“Let them know that I am not a novice in administration and my integrity is the hallmark of my ministry.” Rev. Ayokunle urged his aides to let the correspondent know that it was the “few remnants of political jobbers who feel that they are loosing out in CAN and are opposed to a total overhaul of things in CAN that are behind such allegation.‘’They belong to the camp of evil men like Korah and Abiram that opposed Moses and accused him wrongly. “Tell him to ask them to give him documentary evidence for their claim.Besides, he should tell them to wait for the external auditor’s report before their campaign of calumny. Tell him that the people are agents of Satan who do not worry about rubbishing the image of Christ, which CAN and its leadership stand for.” “One of them eyes the position I divinely occupy thinking that it is by destroying my name that they can be popular.They did that with my predecessor and they have started with me again. By the grace of God, unless they repent, God will recompense tribulation to all those people who are part of the mixed multitude in the body of Christ doing this type of dirty job.“This is what the Book of II Thessalonians 1:6 says. They are enemies of the church. Why can’t they present their allegation to CAN leadership if they are sure of it? Why should they go to the press?”