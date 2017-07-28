The South African Football Association’s president, Danny Jordaan, has explained the significance of the CAF date changes and participating teams, while also revealing that the association is keen on eradicating age cheating in African football.It was confirmed earlier this week that the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations competition will be held in June and July while it was also confirmed that the amount of participating teams will change from 16 to 24. “This is good for the game. Africa has simply synchronized its calendar with the rest of the world and this will benefit Africa a great deal. We are likely to witness more competitive tournaments with more viewership and definitely more revenue,” Dr Jordaan said on SAFA’s official website.The association also added that CAF are determined to find out what are the causes of sudden death among footballers, especially Africans.“CAF expressed its determination to explore all scientific and medical solutions that could eradicate the phenomenon of age cheating and to conduct a research that can help to determine the causes of sudden death among footballers, of which majority of the victims are of African origin,” SAFA revealed on their official website.