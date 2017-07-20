The strike action which was called by workers union of the Corporate Affairs Commission is having a negative huge impact on the inflow of revenue to the government.The Registrar-General, CAC, Bello Mahmud, confirmed the development during a chat in Abuja.He said that the decision of the union to embark on the strike action which resulted in a total shutdown of the headquarters of the commission is also affecting the objective of the Federal Government in the area of ease-of-doing doing business.He lamented that a meeting which was convened by the management of the Corporate Affairs Commission with the workers union to resolve the current industrial action ended in a deadlock.Mahmud said he had no powers to unilaterally approve the demand of the workers as the responsibility to take such decision lies on the board.He, however, noted that since the board of the commission has not been reconstituted by the Federal Government, he had requested for approval from the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah.He said the approval was being expected when the workers began their industrial action on MondayMahmud said, “The CAC at the moment has no constituted board and the agreement had been forward to the minister for approval.“While waiting for ministerial approval, the union suddenly embarked on a strike action.“A meeting convened on Tuesday involving all stakeholders failed to resolve the dispute as the union prevented the management from accessing the CAC premises on Wednesday.”The workers had shut down the commission to protest high salary gap between the executive staff and non-executive staff.The problem started after a proposed pay rise in 2010 of 15 per cent and 35 per cent for executive and non-executive staff respectively which the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission altered to a flat rate of 26 per cent for all.