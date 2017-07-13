The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has arrested and detained a Bureau de Change operator alleged to have duped a Chinese national of $2.4 million.In a statement on Thursday, Spokesman of the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, identified the suspect as Rabiu Yusuf.Yusuf allegedly collected N2.8 billion from the complainant, Xing Hui Yao, for the purchase of $13.6 million, its equivalence.According to Uwujaren, Yao further alleged that the suspect paid her only $11.2 million and fraudulently diverted the $2.4 million.“The suspect has already volunteered statement, while investigation continues,” the EFCC spokesman said.