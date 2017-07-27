Umahi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), spoke after the visit of seven governors to the President in London.Others on the team are: Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Abdulahhi Ganduje (Kano), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Kashim Shettima (Borno) and Samuel Ortom (Benue).The delegation had lunch with the President at Abuja House, Nigeria’s official residence in London.President’s wife Aisha, was with him to receive the delegation. Ortom’s wife, Eunice was also in attendance.It was the second delegation to visit the President after Sunday’s visit by some All Progessives Congess (APC) leaders and governors led by National Chairman John Odigie-Oyegun.Umahi told the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Network news at 9am that he was “excited” to see the president in a good frame of mind adding that he was grateful to God that the prayer of Nigerians for the president’s recovery had been heard.Ganduje said the President was in a good state of health. “We believe he will soon be back to Nigeria.”In a tweet under the photograph of the visit, Ajimobi said: “My counterparts, the governors’ forum delegation and I were warmly received by His Excellency President @MBuhari in London, United Kingdom.Another governor in the delegation said the President cracked jokes with the delegation without any speech inhibition.He said: “Buhari walked without support to receive us and he took time to exchange pleasantries with each one of us. We also had a group photograph.”“His voice was the usual intonation and he has no speech inhibition in whatsoever manner. He was overwhelmed by our visit.“He told us that he is ready to come back to his desk once clearance is given by his doctors.“We compared notes on the state of the nation and the tasks ahead.“The signs of recovery were visible but not overwhelming on him. He was looking healthier than when he came back the last time. Buhari is back to life.”It was gathered that the President’s official photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo, was deployed in London in order to “take many shots and clear all doubts about his recuperation and fitness.”There were indications last night that the Northern Governors Forum( NGF) will meet today in Kaduna on the security challenges in the region and to review reports on the President’s health.“The insecurity in the North has relapsed, the Federal Government has to bail us out. This is one of the reasons why we are holding a session.“Some of us who were not in London will seize the opportunity to get status report on the health of the President.”