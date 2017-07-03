The All Progressives Congress, APC, on Sunday said it does not know President Muhammadu Buhari’s current health status.





Spokesperson of the ruling party, Bolaji Abdullahi, made the disclosure while appearing on Channels television.

According to Abdullahi, “I don’t know the health status of the president. The party (APC) does not know either.”

After spending over 50 days on medical vacation in London, the President had in May returned to the United Kingdom, UK, for follow-up medical check-up and is yet to return.

Against the backdrop of his current health status, both his aides and associates have continued to assure Nigerians that the President was responding to treatment.

However, the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose had recently claimed that Buhari has been on life support since June, an allegation that has been generating heated controversy.

Similarly, a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Saturday alleged that doctors have ruled out Buhari’s possible return because he can no longer function.