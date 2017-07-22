The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday said the ill-health of President Muhammadu Buhari does not mean the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will retake presidency in 2019.

This is contained in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi entitled “Re: ‘PDP Unveils Plans To Sack APC”.





APC condemned what it termed PDP’s brand of opposition politics characterised mainly by allegations and open incitement of separatist agitations across the country.





Expressing delight that the PDP was beginning to talk about holding the APC accountable, the party urged leaders of the opposition PDP to heed the counsel of the former Akwa Ibom State governor, Obong Victor Attah for an urgent change of name on the basis that the PDP brand was already damaged beyond repair.





According to APC, there was no basis of comparing the President Buhari- led administration with that of the 16 years of the PDP at the helm of affairs of the country.





The party flayed Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State for “playing politics” with the health challenge of President Buhari who is being treated for an unknown ailment in the United Kingdom (UK).





The statement urged Nigerians to remain resolute in support of the APC and Buhari, expressing confidence that whatever difficulty Nigerians were going through would soon be a thing of the past.

“We need to point out however that APC is the new wife that is busy working at the kitchen that has been looted empty by the former wife who had made away with the entire foodstuffs and even the kitchen utensils. Nigerians know this. If the food is a little late in coming, they understand the circumstance.

“But if that other thieving wife now begins to argue that she was a better cook and should be brought back into the kitchen because the new wife is a slow cook, then that should pass for hypocrisy.

“No matter the temporary hardship that we may be experiencing, Nigerians know better than to bring PDP back to power so soon for fear that this time, they might disappear with the kitchen itself.





“We also note with regret, PDP’s penchant for mocking Buhari with his health situation. We admit that the health of a president is every citizen’s business, however, it is un-African, if not ungodly, to continue to taunt a man and even challenge him to a fight at his moment of weakness.

“We have seen in the last few days, some members of the PDP who have boasted to defeat President Buhari in 2019. We urge Nigerians to Google the names of these individuals and see what comes up. It is, however, understandable, even if not acceptable, that when the lion is enfeebled, even a rabbit would grow the temerity to tweak its tail,” APC said.