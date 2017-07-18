In a comment on his Facebook, the United States based Pastor said, “Nigeria is in a recession and this is probably the longest recession we have had.

We have had three circles of recessions and it is likely to continue for a while,” adding that the “government of Buhari is built on lies.”

The former Presidential aide also berated the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun for saying that the federal government has plans to start collecting tax from beggars.

Omokri, who described the statement as “ridiculous,” said, “I don’t know how that is going to help the recession. In civilised nations, if you are a beggar, they put you on social security, it’s just silly.

“Right now we are in a recession and not much is being done by the Buhari-led administration and you can’t really blame them because it is not a government with a lot of ideas.”

Omokri also accused Buhari of de-marketing Nigeria during his foreign trips by always running the country down.

“How do you talk back the investors that you told that all was lost,” he asked.