Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, is trying to “destroy” everything in Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter account on Wednesday morning, to ask the current regime questions about the plan to ban entertainers from shooting abroad, and taxing of beggars, etc.

He wrote: “Why would the Buhari govt. shut the film village in Kano and ban Nigerian actors from shooting films abroad? Must they destroy EVERYTHING?

“Why would the Buhari govt.say or do NOTHING after 97 Nigerians were butchered by Camerounian soldiers in Bakassi peninsular a few days ago?

“How can we expect our Armed Forces to respond to aggression of the Camerounians when their Commander in Chief has been missing for 70 days?

“Why has the Federal Government decided to tax beggars (yes beggars) when they refuse to properly tax the rich? Is it a crime to be poor?”