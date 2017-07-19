Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, is trying to “destroy” everything in Nigeria.
Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter account on Wednesday morning, to ask the current regime questions about the plan to ban entertainers from shooting abroad, and taxing of beggars, etc.
He wrote: “Why would the Buhari govt. shut the film village in Kano and ban Nigerian actors from shooting films abroad? Must they destroy EVERYTHING?
“Why would the Buhari govt.say or do NOTHING after 97 Nigerians were butchered by Camerounian soldiers in Bakassi peninsular a few days ago?
“How can we expect our Armed Forces to respond to aggression of the Camerounians when their Commander in Chief has been missing for 70 days?
“Why has the Federal Government decided to tax beggars (yes beggars) when they refuse to properly tax the rich? Is it a crime to be poor?”
When PDP is in office how many thousands of people were killed???. We didn't hear you or those ones are not humanbeings? ???. Is a crime for you to be crying foul. After all it's the PD PIG's that destroyed the country for sixteen years of looting and squandering the tresuery saying corrupcorruption is not stealing making money with northeastern people blood.ReplyDelete