Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives on Thursday said that there is vacancy in Aso Rock.Addressing a press conference on the Supreme Court judgement that affirmed Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi as the party’s chairman, the PDP lawmakers led by Leo Ogor said the party will fill the vacancy come 2019.“We believe that there’s vacancy in Aso Rock. APC should start packing their things from Aso Rock because PDP will take over in 2019,” Ogor said.