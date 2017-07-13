Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s health condition is “pathetic” and he will never return to govern the country.

Fani-Kayode, in a series of tweets posted on Thursday, also called on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to stop lying, because “Nigerians have a right to know the truth.

He wrote: “@MBuhari is NOT better and he will NEVER return as President.His situation is pathetic and critical.@ProfOsinbajo STOP the lies!

“Nigerians have a RIGHT to know the truth. Stop the cover up and show us our President! Put him in front of a camera and let him talk!”

After visiting Buhari in the UK on Tuesday, Osinbajo had said: “I went to see him, Buhari, to check up on him and know how he is doing and of course we have been speaking on the phone.

“I thought it will be a good thing to go and see him and brief him on development back at home.

“We had a very good time and spoke over a wild range of issues, his in a very good spirit, recuperating very quickly and he is doing very well.

“We spoke for over an hour and his humour is all there, he is doing well.

“I think we should be expecting him back very shortly, he is recuperating very fast.”