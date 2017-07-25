President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted his nomination as leader of the “2018 AU Theme on the Fight against Corruption’’, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina has said.Buhari was nominated by African leaders at the 29th Session of the Assembly of Heads of States and Governments of the AU in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on July 4.The presidential aide said Buhari’s acceptance of the nomination was contained in a letter of appreciation addressed to President of Guinea, Alpha Conde.Conde is the present Chairman of the Assembly of Heads of States and Governments of the African Union.“While thanking you for the kind words and for the nomination, I wish to express my readiness to accept this new important role and to reiterate my commitment to contribute toward our collective efforts to strengthen good governance and development on the continent.“I, therefore, look forward to working closely with you in the realisation of this objective,’’ the President wrote to Conde.He also thanked President Conde for the nationwide prayers held last week by Guineans for his recovery and good health.Buhari, who had earlier made a phone call to Conde said, “I thank you for your kind and thoughtful action in organising nationwide prayers for my good health.“It is a gesture that I will forever cherish and treasure.“Your Excellency will be pleased to hear that I am making good progress, and as soon as doctors advice, I shall return to my duties and continue serving the Nigerian people who elected me and are daily praying for my recovery.’’The Guinean President, Alpha Condé had on July on July 21, ordered 24-hour fervent prayers for Buhari’s speedy recovery, who is presently on medical vacation in London.Condé, who expressed concern for Buhari’s health gave the order while addressing the country’s Council of Ministers.Buhari left Abuja for London on May 7, to see his doctors for follow-up medical checks.