



African Leaders on Tuesday unanimously endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari to champion the fight against corruption in the African Union.

The endorsement came at the end of the 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of AU in Addis Ababa.

President Buhari is expected to lead the AU summit scheduled for 2018, entitled: “Winning the Fight Against Corruption: Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation,’’

The body said the decision was in recognition of the Buhari administration’s demonstrable commitment and glowing success in the fight against corruption in Nigeria and globally.

Buhari is expected to provide “exemplary and resourceful leadership by working closely with the other African Leaders, the AU Commission and development partners to collectively fashion out common programmes for Continent-wide application of the anti-corruption theme in all member states of the union”.

His role will also involve a number of diplomatic initiatives to sensitize and raise awareness of the International Community on the dire consequences of corruption and the collective strategies to defeat the challenge.