



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akwa Ibom State Chapter, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to be sincere about his health status and toe the path of honour by bowing out of office, if he can no longer function as President.

The Party stressed that Buhari should now do so, since he demanded same from late President Umar Musa Yar’Adua in 2009.

Speaking in Uyo, the Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the state, Ini Ememobong, said: “Much as I sympathize with Mr. President, it depends on the kind of illness.

“If it is prolonged and it is obvious that he may not recover, the President should know what to do. There are different types of illnesses.

“We have prolonged illnesses; we have brief illnesses. Incidentally, it is even brief illness that kills people more. In the current circumstances, the President has admitted that he has never been this sick.

“So, much as we sympathize with him, the President cannot be on sick leave forever. People who voted did not vote a sick President; or did not vote a President who should be on the sick bed forever.

“We voted a President whom we expect should be active and work. In the circumstance, one of the conditions for someone who aspires to public office is that such a person should be fit in body and mind.

“Therefore if the President finds out that maybe, by reason of age or health complications, he is no longer capable or fit to govern Nigeria, then he can do what is honourable. He can do what he advised Yar’Adua to do or what he advised the federal executive council under Yar’Adua to do.”