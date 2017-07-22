A former Secretary to the Taraba State Government, Senator Abdulahi Bala Adamu, Friday, dismissed the belief that northerners were the ones enjoying President Muhammadu Buhari because he is from the region.

He lamented that despite being an elite, five of his children, even withtheir university degrees, don’t have jobs.

Adamu, who was a member of the 4th Senate, 1999 to 2003, insisted the country’s economic challenges affected all Nigerians.

He spoke in Lagos Friday at the 2017 National Conference of the Public Administration and Management Development Institute (PAMDI)themed ‘Re-engineering the Nigeria state: Challenges and prospects.’

On restructuring, Adamu observed that since individuals and groups had different views on the issue, aconsensus must be reached.

Adam said: “The idea of existing federal structure and the clamour for restructuring that we are inundated with cannot be wished away.

“This perception of domination or injustice, I think, is based on a false premise.

“As I stand before you, I had the privilege of getting free education from primary, secondary, university and even post-graduate degree qualifications all paid for by the state.

“I had the privilege of serving my state at the highest level as secretary to government and head of the civil service.

“I had the privilege of being elected to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. But today, I have at least five graduates, my own children, that can’t secure a job.

“And if you say because a northerner is President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, what has it impacted on me and my family?

“I believe we need to create a consensus about how to move this country forward.”

In attendance were Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, legal luminary, Femi Falana (SAN) who delivered the keynote address and Dr. Paul Ananaba (SAN).

The two SAN were conferred with Distinguished Professional Service and Fellowship Award.