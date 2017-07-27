Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Thursday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.The former Minister gave the call while sharing the latest photograph of Buhari which surfaced online after meeting with six governors yesterday in London.Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in a series of tweets via his social media said the presidency was not meant for tourist attraction of a ”mausoleum of decaying bodies.”He wrote: “The President/Presidency is not meant to be a tourist attraction, a museum of old fossils or a mausoleum of decaying bodies to be viewed by curious dignitaries in a distant foreign land.“It is an act of cruelty to expect this poor man to lead a nation of 180 million. Let him resign, go home and rest!”