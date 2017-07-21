Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ahmed Makarfi, has disclosed that the party is in talks with over 16 political parties ahead of 2019 elections.

Makarfi said, “We’re talking to more than 16 political parties to see how we can come and work together.

“Once we come together, we should be able to take back the government.”

Speaking on the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari, Makarfi said the matter has unsettled the government.

“We shouldn’t politicise the illness of the President, but again we can’t run away from the fact that it has made the government unsettled.

“We have an acting president with full constitutional powers to function, but they keep giving excuses. There’s no way they can have cohesion in such a manner and give effective leadership,” he said.