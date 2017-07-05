Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has again insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari should resign and allow Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to carry on with the affairs of governance in the country.





Recall that the governor had made a similar call when he addressed reporters, alleging that Buhari has been on “life support for 20-days.”

He also berated Buhari’s handlers over the non-disclosure of the President’s health situation.





In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Fayose called on Nigerians to join hands in saving the nation from its current condition, insisting that Buhari must step aside for the country to move ahead.

According to him, “As Buhari called for removal of Yar’Adua in 2010; I’m also insisting that the President must be made to bow of out office.

“Buhari must step aside so that Nigeria and its people can be save from this state of uncertainty.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us and its collective interest is greater than those of any individual or group. Together we must save the country,” he said via @GovAyoFayose.