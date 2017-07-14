President Muhammadu Buhari was among prominent Nigerians who sent their condolences on Friday as the remains of the State House correspondent of Channels Television, Mr. Chukwuma Onuekwusi, were buried in his hometown, Akabo, in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State.Onuekwusi aged 55 died on May 23 at a private hospital in Abuja.Buhari’s condolence message to the deceased’s family was signed by the Permanent Secretary, State House, Mr. Jalal Arabi.He urged Onuekwusi’s family to take solace in the fact that the deceased was a respected journalist and a pride to the profession and the nation.The message read, “I write on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire staff of the State House to console you and members of Onuekwusi family on the transition of your father, Mr. Chukwuma Onuekwusi.“It is on record that for the 10 years that Chukwuma served as a correspondent of Channels Television reporting Nigerian Presidents, he exhibited uncommon dedication, professionalism and patriotism to work, and was not found wanting in any respect.“His passage has therefore left a huge vacuum which will be difficult to fill as covering the State House requires maturity, integrity and hard work.“While the Presidency joins you in mourning him, I enjoin you to take solace in the fact that Chukwuma was a respected journalist and pride to his family, employers, the journalism profession and the nation.“I pray that Almighty God will console his family, friends and professional colleagues and grant Chukwuma’s soul peaceful rest.”Onuekwusi’s remains had earlier arrived his family compound for a brief lying-in-state after which a funeral service was held at the St. Andrews Anglican Church, Akabo.His remains were later buried in his family compound.Dignitaries who witnessed the funeral included the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; and the Imo State Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, among others.Onuekwusi was survived by his wife and three children.