Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has inspired a new word in the English lexicon. The new word is 'Buharism'.With the feat, Buhari has broken the nation’s record as the first Nigerian to have a political term – “Buharism” named after him enter the dictionary.Wikipedia translate Buharism as a term ''rooted in the politics of Nigeria, referring to the economic principles and the political ideology of the military government of Nigeria headed by General Muhammadu Buhari from 31 December 1983 to 27 August 1985.''

''This ideology shares common features with fascism; the government was a right-wing nationalist government that pursued corporatist economic programs and curtailed personal freedoms. Economic reforms were characterised as moving the political economy away from the control of a "parasitic" elite, and into the control of an emerging "productive" class. Buharism represented a two-way struggle: with external global capitalism and with its internal agents and advocates.'' _President Buhari, a former dictator, and Northern muslim has been dogged by ill-health, with most of his days in office spent outside the country on medical treatments. With no disclosure of his true health status, Nigerians fear that it is worse than public officials are saying – deepening suspicions that he may not continue in power.See screenshots about the concept of Buharism below: