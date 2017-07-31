Former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri, says President Muhammadu Buhari has turned Nigeria into a laughing stock.

Omokri, a fierce critic of the Buhari’s administration, made the remark while reacting to a question posed by Cable News Network, CNN – “The head of State of which country has not set foot in his home land in the past two months?”





Nigeria was listed among as option C, while Saudi Arabia, Cuba and Syria were on the list.

Omokri, who took to his twitter handle, wrote: “Look at how President Muhammadu Buhari has turned Nigeria into the laughing stock of the world on @CNN ! Look at the challenge question!”

The former Presidential aide also described Buhari as a hypocrite.





“If you don’t believe PMB is a hypocrite, please look at these headlines. Nigeria has learnt the hard way that change is not always progress!,” he added.