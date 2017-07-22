A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has described President Muhammadu as the greatest curse that has ever afflicted Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode, who has been in the news over his attacks on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, administration on social media, did not, however, give reasons for his comment.

The former spokesperson of Goodluck Jonathan’s campaign, said this via his twitter handle.

According to him, “The greatest curse that has ever afflicted Nigeria is the absentee and sickly @MBuhari.

“The 2nd greatest curse is@raufaregbesola in Osun.”