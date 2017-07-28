The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) condemns the attack by Governor Wike and the insinuations in some quarters that the Federal Government under the watch of President Buhari has not done much for Rivers State and the Niger Delta Region.Gov. Wike and these critics forgot so soon that Dr. Jonathan a son of the region in his six years as the President of Nigeria acknowledged that he failed the region by not embarking on any meaningful project in the region apart from imposing Chief Nyesom Wike as the Governor of Rivers State to promote insecurity in the State and the region.In contrast, the APC led FG under President Buhari has proved within two years that APC has the best interest of the State and region at heart by the various interventions the Federal Government has embarked upon in the region within the last two years.In this regard, the party commends President Muhammadu Buhari Administration for the recent release of a whopping sum of N900 billion owed the Niger Delta Development Corporation (NDDC) by previous federal administrations including the administration of Dr. Jonathan.The party equally hailed the APC-led Federal Government for sustaining the Amnesty programme, the successful kick-off of the Ogoni Clean-up exercise, the Calabar – Lagos Rail Line that cuts across the region, the renovation/reconstruction of both Enugu – Port Harcourt, Uyo – Calabar Highways and the West-East Road, the renovation of the Afam Power plant in Rivers State, resumption of work on the Port Harcourt International Airport, renovation and reconstruction of the Enugu – Port Harcourt Rail Line, among other projects.By means of these laudable projects, President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC-led Federal Government have proved that this government is truly one that has the interests of Nigerians, particularly the people of the Niger Delta region, at heart,” Rivers APC said in a statement signed by the State Chairman, Chief (Dr.) Davies Ibiamu Ikanya, and released on Thursday in Port Harcourt.The party urged the NDDC Management to ensure proper utilisation of the released sum for the emancipation and development of the region. “With these bold interventions by the Federal Government, we have no reason to blame anybody or region for the underdevelopment of our region if we fail to make judicious use of the released sums,” the party said.Rivers APC also commended the Federal Government for approving the release of N2.7 trillion to the states to enable them offset both the salary and pension arrears. It pleaded with the State Governments and relevant government agencies to cooperate with the Federal Government and help to ameliorate the suffering of Nigerians by utilising the funds for the purposes for which they are meant.The party proudly welcomes the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osibanjo and wishes him a blissful stay in Rivers State. The party also welcomes the Lion of Niger Delta Politics, the immediate past Governor of Rivers State and the incumbent Minister of Transportation Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaech, Rivers State Chairman, Dr Davies Ibiamu Ikanya who accompanied the Acting President to this epochal and auspicious event. This act simply demonstrates the concern of the development of Rivers State by the APC led Government. The party commends Prof. Yemi Osibanjo for not minding his busy schedules to accept to inaugurate the world-class fertilizer plant built by Indorama Eleme Fertilizer and Chemicals Limited, in Port Harcourt.This plant which has capacity for 1.5 million Metric Tons of Urea fertilizer is the world’s largest single-train Urea plant, and one of the ambitious green field projects of Indorama in Nigeria and has a production capacity of 4000 metric tons (MT) of nitrogenous fertilizers per day or 1.5 MT per annum.Besides, making the fertilizer products to be available at affordable cost, the plant will boost crop yield to farmers and greatly help in minimizing the food grain deficit in Nigeria. The plant has also generated lots of job opportunities contributing to the economic prosperity of Nigeria.The construction of this gigantic plant in Rivers State and its commissioning today once again demonstrates the concern of the APC led Federal Government towards the emancipation and rapid development of the State and region contrary to the erroneous insinuation that APC is not doing much to improve the State.The party wishes the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osibanjo, the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and the APC State Chairman, Dr Ikanya and those who accompanied them safe flight back to Abuja.