As part of measures to make public commuting affordable, operator of Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, Franchise in Lagos State, Primero Transport Services Limited, has concluded plans to slash the current flat rate of bus fares from Ikorodu to Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, corridors of the state.The new fare regime will have five percent reduction in bus fare across the routes which comprises of five zones from Ikorodu to TBS.The Managing Director of the transport company, Mr. Deji Tinubu, who disclosed this at the weekend, explained that the new fare regime, is aimed at cushioning the current economic hardship by making the bus fares affordable, as well as providing value for money to the average commuter. The five zones according to Tinubu are; Ikorodu-Mile12, Mile 12-Maryland, Maryland-Fadeyi, Fadeyi – Constain and Constain-TBSAccording to him; “The bus fare will now be charged based on commuting from one zone to another against the former charges of flat rate. A passenger commuting from Ikorodu to Maryland will now pay N150 as against current charge of N200, those from Maryland to Fadeyi, now pay N200, against current charge of N250, and Fadeyi to Constain passengers will now pay N250, as against current N300, while passengers from Ikorodu to TBS remain constant charge of N300.”