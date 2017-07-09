Media personality, Toke Makinwa’s ex-husband, Maje Ayida took to his Instagram page to share the above picture and lament about the Lagos Island flood which has rendered lots of families homeless with several properties lost.

“All I see are jokes and memes. Homes have been wrecked, lives affected, but we make jokes. In other parts of the world emergency services would be deployed, what do we have, twitter and the gram. Where is the help, this is a man made problem, what are we doing? We can’t pray it away, it will keep happening unless there is actual action. Hey, at least one thing is consistent, no electricity. Relief? Aid? Maybe when they return from that UK trip or that wedding.. or maybe when @cnnafrica cover it… #lekkiunderwater”





