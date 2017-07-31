John Kelly was sworn in Monday as the new White House chief of staff, as US President Donald Trump looked to the retired Marine general for leadership after a shakeup of his top staff.
“We just swore in General Kelly, he will do a spectacular job, I have no doubt as chief of staff, what he has done in terms of homeland security is record shattering, if you look at the border if you look at the tremendous results we’ve had,” Trump said.
