Suspected ritual cult, Badoo, terrorising Ikorodu in Lagos has struck at Owode Ajegunle, killing at least three people.


The cultists attacked Crystal Church of Christ (C&S) Aladura at no 4, Victor Anibaba Street, Owode Weighbridge, along Ikorodu  Road.

The cultists attacked the wife of the founder of the church, Mrs. Ajidara, her two-year-old daughter and another woman who lived in the church with her daughter.

An eyewitness said one woman and the two girls were killed during the attack.

