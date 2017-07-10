 BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds Godwin Obaseki as Edo governor | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
The Supreme Court, on Monday affirmed Godwin Obaseki as the governor of Edo State.

The apex court gave the ruling while dismissing the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate in the last governorship poll in the state, Ize-Iyamu challenging the election of Obaseki for lacking in merit.

The Supreme Court also disclosed that it would give its reasons for the judgment on July 24, 2017.


Details later…

