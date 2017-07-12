The Supreme Court on Wednesday sacked Ali Sheriff as the National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

The court also declared Ahmed Makarfi, the caretaker committee chairman, as the authentic leader of the PDP, Nigeria’s largest opposition party.

The 3-man Supreme Court panel led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour in the judgement ruled that Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff ceases to be the party’s national chairman and ordered Ahmed Makarfi to take over the leadership of the party.





Both men have been at loggerheads since May 21 2016 when Senator Ali Modu Sheriff was purportedly removed at the party’s convention held in Port Harcourt.





While the Makarfi faction enjoyed the support of most of the organs of the PDP, the Sheriff faction was declared the authentic leadership by the Court of Appeal.





More details later…