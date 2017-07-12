The Supreme Court on Wednesday sacked Ali Sheriff as the National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.
The court also declared Ahmed Makarfi, the caretaker committee chairman, as the authentic leader of the PDP, Nigeria’s largest opposition party.
The 3-man Supreme Court panel led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour in the judgement ruled that Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff ceases to be the party’s national chairman and ordered Ahmed Makarfi to take over the leadership of the party.
Both men have been at loggerheads since May 21 2016 when Senator Ali Modu Sheriff was purportedly removed at the party’s convention held in Port Harcourt.
While the Makarfi faction enjoyed the support of most of the organs of the PDP, the Sheriff faction was declared the authentic leadership by the Court of Appeal.
More details later…
Good news..... pdp power for the people... makarfi all the way .... your are welcome to lead us to a great nation again.... sheriff cover your head in shame. You wasted your resources over prideReplyDelete
sheriff sorry ooo, go answer your bokoharam charges, your deal with efcc has failedReplyDelete
Hurrah! God has answered the prayers of teeming nigerians. supreme court by this judgement has proved that all wrongs in this country will be corrected but for a short time. it is now left for pdp to organise themself according to the spirit of the founding fathers and mothers and jettison those undemocratic characters that led them to their present travails. pdp suppose to be a strong opposition to apc but they allowed it only to be enemies of themselves. this is the time for pdp to regroup more especially now that most dissidents in the party have left for apc. the remaining members are the true patriots of the party. they should do every thing at their disposals to return pdp to power come 2019 since it is axiomatic that apc has kissed death already as a party. modu sheriff can go to ecowas court with his spoiler games.ReplyDelete
This is the bigining of downfall of APC and buhari led spies and hypocratic allies into PDPReplyDelete
Sheriff you own our humble loyal credible and ever real president Nigerian have ever produce an apology so that you may live long ..... cocroash we form swagger in the middle of chicken will always end up like dele momoduReplyDelete
This is bigining of downfall of APC and buhari led spies,destructive and hypocratic allies into PDP.. PDP power!!ReplyDelete
Nothing can shake APC, is it not PDP is on seat when APC uprooted them,???. I bet you Makarfi cannot able to win kaduna state put it in writing and be watching. They are just PD PIG's in potopotoReplyDelete