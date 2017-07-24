 BREAKING: Suicide bombers hit 2 IDPs camps at Dalori, kill 3, injure 17 | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Suicide bombers have attacked Dalori 1 and 2 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.

Abdulkadir ibrahim, Information Officer, NEMA North East, confirmed this in a statement on Monday morning.
He noted that around midnight, “two suicide bombers (a male and female) detonated their improvised explosive device at Dalori 1 IDPs camp leading to the death of three IDPs while seventeen others were injured”.
 “Another incident occurred at Dalori 2 IDP camp where a suicide bomber was intercepted leading to the death of the attacker.
“Injured persons have been administered with first aid and moved to hospitals in Maiduguri”.

More details later…

