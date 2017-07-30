



Two senators from Kaduna State, Shehu Sani and Suleiman Hunkuyi, were on Sunday attacked in Kaduna.

The senators were about to address newsmen when a mob stormed the venue.

The incident occurred at the Press Centre of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, in Kaduna, Kaduna State.

According to TV News, Sani, his colleague in the Red Chambers, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, and journalists ran for their lives during the attack.

Sani and Hunkuyi were rushed to safety by their security aides and journalists.

The assailants destroyed the vehicle that conveyed the senators to the Press Centre.

They also damaged properties, including midgets, cameras, tripods for cameras and chairs, at the Press Centre.

A Twitter user, Sumner Shagari Sambo with the handle, @Sumner_Sambo, who shared pictures from the attack said the incident occurred today, Sunday, July 30, 2017.





Last week, the Senate Committee on Foreign Loans, which Sani chairs, deferred the approval of a loan request by the Kaduna State Government.





The attack comes as the Kaduna State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) issued a statement insisting that the Senator remains suspended from the party.





In his reaction, the Senator, who represents Kaduna Central Senatorial District, said "We are like the Jews in Egypt who were ruled by a Pharaoh, now stucked by the red sea. But we shall cross.”







Recall that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state suspended Shehu Sani indefinitely, after his 11-month suspension elapsed on Tuesday, November 29, 2016.





UPDATE: Sen. Shehu Sani remains suspended from party, APC Kaduna chapter insists, as mob invade Sani's briefing at Kaduna press centre - TVC pic.twitter.com/hBkQrUHEhL July 30, 2017