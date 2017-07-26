Nigerian Senate on Wednesday approved independent candidature for the country’s electoral process.
The approval on Wednesday was part of the ongoing amendment of the 1999 constitution.
Before now, only political parties could sponsor candidates for elections in the country.
The development means candidates can now vie for elective positions without joining a party.
Meanwhile, Senate rejected the proposal for Devolution of Power.
The amendment had sought to move certain items to the concurrent legislative list to give more powers to the States.
During the electronic voting on the amendment of the constitution, 46 senators voted in support of the proposal, while 48 senators voted against and one abstained.
The Senate also voted to expand Council of states to include former NASS presiding officers.
Senators vote to ensure ministerial nominees sent to it include their portfolios and are sent within 30 days of inauguration of the president and of governors for states.
Senate voted to empower INEC to deregister political parties over failure to secure an elective seat.
