England and Manchester United’s record goal scorer Wayne Rooney completed a move back to his first club Everton on Sunday, the player told the Press Association in a statement.


The 31-year-old — who had become a peripheral figure under Jose Mourinho last season — signed a two year contract with Everton bringing the curtain down on 13 trophy-laden years at Manchester United.
“It is some time since I said that the only Premier League club I would play for other than Manchester United was Everton, so I am delighted that the move has happened,” he said in the statement.


AFP

