



Paris Saint-Germain will announce the signing of Neymar from Barcelona on Wednesday, reports from Europe has said.The 25-year-old Brazillian has been in the centre of a rumoured world record breaking deal from the Camp Nou to the Ligue 1 outfit in recent times. Reports claimed Neymar has agreed a six-year contract with PSG, who are set to meet the £197m buyout clause in his contract with the Catalan giants.Neymar is due to undergo a medical at Paris Saint-Germain this week, according to reports.The Barcelona star is said to have agreed personal terms with the French giants.Neymar did not return from Miami with the rest of the Barca squad following their pre-season fixtures.He is due in China for a sponsorship tour, and will afterwards stop off in Qatar to meet with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.Qatari newspaper Al Watan reports the 25-year-old will travel to the country’s Aspetar medical centre for scans in the coming days.Qatar Sports Investment – the group which owns PSG – are reportedly offering the Brazilian £270m in a move which would see him pay his OWN transfer fee.Spanish press say the figure is being presented as his payment to be an ambassador for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.But it is claimed the money could be used to pay his own release clause and force a move to Ligue 1.This would allow PSG to bypass Uefa’s Financial Fair Play rules as it would technically be cash from the Brazilian’s pocket.But La Liga will report the French giants to Uefa as they believe there is no way they can generate the amount of revenue to buy Neymar without breaching FFP, according to reports in Spain.