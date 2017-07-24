As the military continue to bombard the Sambisa Forest camps and hideouts of Boko Haram remnants, the terrorists have continued to flee and spread to other parts of the country.Consequently, the Police in Abuja at the weekend arrested a prime Boko Haram suspect and second in command of the deadly sect at Gwako Village in the Federal Capital Territory on Sunday morning.The suspect, 20-year-old Seth Yakubu who hails from Obi in Nasarawa state, was arrested at about 11.30 am after police received a tip-off on his suspicious behaviour in the village.According to the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Musa Kimo, the suspect while confessing to his membership of Boko Haram said he escaped to the village from Sambisa Forest after their hideout was dislodged by the Nigeria Airforce through a major air-strike about a week ago.Yakubu further stated that he left Maiduguri on Friday 21st July 2017 and arrived Gwako village on Saturday 22nd July 2017 at about 10pm to conceal his identity and seek refuge.The suspect said he was lured to join the Boko Haram terrorists group by a young man who approached him with a promise of an automatic employment into the Nigerian Army only to end up with the sect group.He said he was given a form to fill and thinking the job was real, he completed the form only to be taken to an unknown depot where he and some others received training.Yakubu further confessed that apart from being the second in command in his unit, he actively participated in several deadly attacks launched by the group against innocent citizens.In the meantime, CP Musa Kimo has enjoined residents of the FCT and environs to be vigilant and always report any strange and suspicious person or persons, or activity to the police.“The Command wishes to also advise community leaders to guard against habouring strangers, especially those whose mission to the community is not clear.“Upon the identification of any strange face in a community, the nearest police formation can be alerted or the FCT police Command emergency helplines-lines and they are 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883” the CP said.