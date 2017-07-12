



Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has travelled to London to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari who has been in the United Kingdom for over 60 days on a medical vacation.Professor Osinbajo was said to have left late on Tuesday afternoon and is expected to return to Nigeria immediately after the meeting with the President.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande, confirmed the visit in a tweet around 7:30 pm.

AgP Osinbajo meeting with President Buhari in London today, and returning to Abuja immediately afterwards. — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) July 11, 2017

President Buhari had travelled to the United Kingdom for medical attention for the second time this year on May 7.

He spent 49 days in London during his first trip, returning on March 10 after which he revealed that he had never been so sick.

Details about Acting President Osinbajo’s visit are sketchy, but no picture has emerged of the President meeting with anyone like he did during his first trip except for an audio message recorded in Hausa language wishing Nigerians a happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration.