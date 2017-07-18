



The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has tentatively fixed July 26, 2017 for the commencement of orientation for prospective Stream 2, Batch A corp members nationwide.By the new timetable, the orientation programme will close on August 15.An NYSC source revealed on Tuesday that the agency fixed the date during an extended management meeting on Monday.The orientation programme for the first stream of Batch A corps members held between May 23 and June 12. Their Stream 2 counterparts were expected to be mobilised for camping shortly afterwards.The NYSC scheme was created in 1973 to “reconstruct, reconcile and rebuild the country after the Nigerian Civil war.”