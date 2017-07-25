Several of Oil Exploration Workers, subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and members of Civilian JTF were feared dead and missing in a Boko Haram ambush which took place around Jibi village situated between Magumeri and Gubio Local Government Areas of Borno state.Reliable security source and government officials revealed on Tuesday.The incident led to the killing, injuring and abduction of top officials sent for oil exploration in the lake chad basin, security operatives including members of civilian JTF sent for security cover.Magumeri is north and about 45 kilometers drive from Maiduguri that had witnessed series of deadly attacks by terrorists group in recent times.Although there was no official confirmation from military authorities, as the Officer in Charge of Magumeri/ Gubio Military base were not reachable at Press time, a highly positioned Politician and security sources from the area confirmed the deadly attacks by terrorists targeted at Oil Exploration workers and security operatives on Tuesday.More details later.