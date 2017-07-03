The National Universities Commission on Monday approved the upgrading of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, to Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology.

The commission made the disclosure via a letter sent to the Ogun State Government on Monday.





The NUC Executive Secretary, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, who delivered the approval letter to the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, at the NUC Headquarters, Abuja, said MAUTECH was now the 45th state university and the 85th public university in the country.





Details later….