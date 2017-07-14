Manchester City have completed the signing of Tottenham and England right-back Kyle Walker for an initial £45m.Walker, who has 27 caps and spent eight seasons at Spurs has signed a five-year deal with City.The deal, which comes to £50m including £5m of add-ons, could make him the most expensive English player ever."I am thrilled to be signing for City and can't wait to get started," said Walker. "Pep Guardiola is one of the most respected managers in the world."Walker, who joined Spurs from Sheffield United in 2009 and made 183 Premier League appearances, added: "I feel he can help me take my game to a new level."Walker, who will wear the number two shirt, is expected to travel with City on Monday for their tour of the USA.City boss Guardiola released three full-backs at the end of last season, including both right-sided players - Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna.He missed out on the signing of free agent Dani Alves, with the Brazilian joining Paris St-Germain on Wednesday.Walker, selected in the 2016-17 Premier League team of the year, is City's third signing of the summer, after the arrivals of midfielder Bernardo Silva and goalkeeper Ederson Moraes.Walker made 31 league starts under Mauricio Pochettino last season as Tottenham recorded their highest top-flight finish since the 1962-63 season.The right-back recorded five assists for the Premier League runners-up, the joint-most for a defender in the division alongside Bournemouth's Adam Smith and Spurs team-mate Kieran Trippier, who made six of his 12 appearances from the bench.Walker also ranked highly among chances created by defenders and his 75 dribbles attempted was only less than Cherries full-back Smith (87) and Watford's Jose Holebas (88).