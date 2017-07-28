Six students kidnapped from the Igbonla Model College in the Epe Area of Lagos have regained their freedom.





Their release comes more than two months after gunmen stormed the school during the morning assembly and abducted the students. The kidnappers had attacked the school premises firing gunshots to scare the students and parents.

One of the mothers of the students on Friday afternoon confirmed that the students are on their way to Lagos.

“They have been released. The deputy governor of Ondo state called me and I spoke with my son. They are on their way to Lagos” she said.

The boys were rescued in Aboto Creek in Ilaje LGA, Akure, Ondo State at about 3:30pm and are presently in custody of the State Police Command.