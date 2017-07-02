 BREAKING: Governor Fayose sacks all his commissioners | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
BREAKING: Governor Fayose sacks all his commissioners

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has ordered the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council.


All the former Commissioners are directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries of their respective ministries. The governor thanked the former commissioners for their service to the State and wished them well in their future endeavours.

The statement did not disclose reasons for the sacking of the commissioners.

