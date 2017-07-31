Former President Goodluck Jonathan Abuja house has been burgled.However, in what appears a curious twist, the house was not burgled by known thieves, but by alleged police officers assigned to guard the house.The Nigeria Police have thus arrested three of its officers for stealing items valued at several millions of naira from the Abuja residence of the former president.The items were alleged to have been stolen by the officers from the residence located at No. 89, Fourth Avenue in the Gwarimpa district of Abuja.