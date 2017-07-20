Another suit has been filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja asking for an order compelling the Federal Executive Council to declare ailing President Muhammadu Buhari unfit to continue to hold office and another mandating the National Assembly to constitute a medical panel to verify his fitness.The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/671/2017, was filed on Thursday by the incorporated trustees of a civil society group, Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International.Joined as respondents to the suit are the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, the Executive Council of the Federation (otherwise known as the Federal Executive Council), the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), and the National Assembly.Barely three weeks ago, a Nigerian based in the United States of America, Mr. Toyin Dawodu, filed a suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/508/2017, on June 28, asking the court to compel Saraki to constitute a medical panel on Buhari’s health status.