Minister of Budget and National Planning Senator Udo Udoma said that the federal government would send the 2018 budget to the National Assembly at the beginning of October this year.The minister according to ‘Punch’ disclosed this in Abuja during a public dialogue with top government officials, members of Civil Societies Organisation, and the Organised Private Sector among others on the 2018-2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper.More details soon...