A Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna has ruled that the suit filed by the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky against the Nigerian Army, the Chief of Army Staff and two others for alleged violation of his fundamental rights is an abuse of court process.

But El Zakzaky’s counsel, Mr. Festus Okoye disagrees with the court, stating that the relief sought at the Federal High Court in Kaduna is different from the one that was filled at the Abuja High Court presided over by Justice Gabriel Kolawole.





He says the legal team will study the judgment and take a decision on whether to appeal or not.

El Zakzaky is asking for a sum of 2 billion naira as damages from the defendants.



